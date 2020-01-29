Global  

The coronavirus has nothing to do with Corona beer. But, some people seem to think so.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The search terms 'corona beer' and 'corona beer virus' have surged on Google in the recent week as the outbreak continues to spread and claim lives.
As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus'

It may surprise you but terms like, 'Coronavirus beer', 'Corona virus beer' and 'Virus corona beer' have been trending in the last few days.
People are confusing Coronavirus with Corona beer online

The coronavirus has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people online seem to think so.
