Donald Trump security officials threaten to block publication of John Bolton's book

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Manuscript of John Bolton's book "appears to contain significant amounts of classified information," a National Security Council letter said.
News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment 02:06

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

White House Issues Letter To Bolton To Stop Him From Publishing Book [Video]White House Issues Letter To Bolton To Stop Him From Publishing Book

The White House claims former national security adviser John Bolton&apos;s book contains classified information.

Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’

Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’President Donald Trump went after former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Twitter Wednesday morning, demeaning the former U.N. Ambassador in his...
Trump ally Graham says he'd back subpoena for Bolton manuscript: CNN reporter

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal ally of President Donald Trump, said on Monday he would support a subpoena to obtain former White House national...
