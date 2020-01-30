Facebook agrees to $550 million settlement in facial recognition class action lawsuit



Recent related videos from verified sources Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56Published 1 week ago CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 6) Monday brought new charges against Harvey Weinstein. A federal judge has approved a $15 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit by women who claim they were abused by former USC gynecologist.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:14Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook reaches $550 mn settlement in facial recognition lawsuit The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the State’s Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data

Hindu 4 hours ago



Ford Focus, Fiesta owners get transmission settlement that could top $100M Ford has settled a class-action lawsuit with nearly 2 million owners and ex-owners of Focus and Fiesta cars with bad dual-clutch transmissions

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this