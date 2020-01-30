Global  

Facebook agrees to $550 million settlement in facial recognition class action lawsuit

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology in Illinois.
News video: North Texan At Helm Of 'Do Not Call' Class Action Lawsuit

North Texan At Helm Of 'Do Not Call' Class Action Lawsuit 02:52

 It could be the ultimate David and Goliath story: a Collin County man, sick of unwanted phone calls, fought back against a billion-dollar company. Now he's won, and says anyone can do it.

Facebook reaches $550 mn settlement in facial recognition lawsuit

The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the State’s Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data
Hindu

Ford Focus, Fiesta owners get transmission settlement that could top $100M

Ford has settled a class-action lawsuit with nearly 2 million owners and ex-owners of Focus and Fiesta cars with bad dual-clutch transmissions
USATODAY.com

