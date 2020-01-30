Facebook agrees to $550 million settlement in facial recognition class action lawsuit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..
Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56Published 1 week ago
Monday brought new charges against Harvey Weinstein. A federal judge has approved a $15 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit by women who claim they were abused by former USC gynecologist..
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:14Published 3 weeks ago