The Latest: Aussie pair into Australian Open doubles final

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:55 p.m. Max Purcell and Luke Saville have reached the Australian Open doubles final, giving the host nation a chance at grabbing the title for the first time in 22 years. The Australian pair, who got a wild-card entry for the tournament, […]
News video: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open 02:26

 Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Gainbridge Open Final Round [Video]Gainbridge Open Final Round

Gainbridge Open Final Round

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:46Published


FOX Sports

The Latest: Simona Halep into Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1 p.m. Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the...
Seattle Times

