The Latest: Aussie pair into Australian Open doubles final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:55 p.m. Max Purcell and Luke Saville have reached the Australian Open doubles final, giving the host nation a chance at grabbing the title for the first time in 22 years. The Australian pair, who got a wild-card entry for the tournament, […]



