Bloomberg’s $11 Million Super Bowl Ad: Gun Violence and a Grieving Mother

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Michael R. Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is airing a 60-second ad during the game that will promote his record on gun control to a huge national audience.
Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl [Video]Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Pro-Abortion Bloomberg’s $10 Million Super Bowl Ad Says He’s ‘Fighting For Every Child’

“Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis"
Daily Caller

Watch Mike Bloomberg's very expensive Super Bowl ad about gun control

Mike Bloomberg isn't afraid to throw around cash.  The low-polling presidential candidate dropped $11 million on a Super Bowl ad that that debuted on...
Mashable

StarCityOnline

Star City Broadcasting RT @DailyMail: Mike Bloomberg unveils $10 million Super Bowl ad spot will focus on gun violence and WON'T attack Donald Trump https://t.co/… 6 seconds ago

ThundrGodDamnit

Kenneth Jorgenson RT @FullFrontalSamB: When it comes to wasting money and bad ideas, Mike Bloomberg is consistent. With a little help from 2x Super Bowl cham… 7 seconds ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Mike Bloomberg unveils $10 million Super Bowl ad spot will focus on gun violence and WON'T attack Donald Trump https://t.co/2StqYYbfLs 2 minutes ago

lkrivo

Lenore Krivo Bloomberg’s $11 Million Super Bowl Ad: Gun Violence and a Grieving Mother https://t.co/nrleQUcOQi 2 minutes ago

thejoelepstein

Joel Epstein Bloomberg’s $11 Million Super Bowl Ad: Gun Violence and a Grieving Mother https://t.co/Gh4l3fxYtr #guncontrol #commonsense #superbowl 3 minutes ago

Saltapatra1

Saltapatra’ Bloomberg unveils $10 million Super Bowl ad will focus on gun violence https://t.co/iLeYL0TTMJ via @MailOnline… https://t.co/9ixjy4eJhE 4 minutes ago

sandi89701936

sandi RT @axios: Mike Bloomberg will run a $11 million gun control ad during the Super Bowl. https://t.co/NJKAB22B2J 5 minutes ago

memeorandum

memeorandum Bloomberg's $11 Million Super Bowl Ad: Gun Violence and a Grieving Mother (@nytnickc / New York Times)… https://t.co/QDVHb5XLjG 6 minutes ago

