Trump lawyer Dershowitz argues president can't be impeached for an act he thinks will help his re-election

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Former White House counsel John Dean said that by Dershowitz's logic, Nixon could not have been impeached for the Watergate break-in.
News video: Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable 04:19

 Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president&apos;s reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.

'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense [Video]'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump&apos;s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it &quot;a descent..

Trump's celebrity lawyer stuns with impeachment defence

Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz stunned observers by arguing a president should not be impeached if he believed his re-election was in the public interest.
The Age Also reported by •MashableSeattle Times

Trump impeachment: 'I have nothing to hide' says former Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz now representing president

Alan Dershowitz and Virginia Roberts Giuffre suing each other over claims
Independent Also reported by •The Wrap

