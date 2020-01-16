Ireland wary of UK’s optimism for EU trade deal this year
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) — Getting a new trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union by the end of the year — as the British government claims will happen — would be a feat “nearly without precedent,” the Irish finance minister said Thursday. As the EU and Britain prepare to square off over the […]
