Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Senate could wrap up the Trump impeachment trial, the Lakers return to the Staples Center, Brexit day arrives and more news you need to know Friday.
News video: Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally 01:10

 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No [Video]Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..

Impeachment Trial Could Be Reaching Crucial Turning Point [Video]Impeachment Trial Could Be Reaching Crucial Turning Point

With the Democratic caucuses in Iowa just days away, the president held a rally in that state; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Some 2020 Democrats face off in Iowa while others are stuck in D.C.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are among the only 2020 Democrats getting face time with Iowa voters as other contenders serve as jurors in President Trump’s...
CBS News

Trump impeachment trial appears to be winding down after key swing vote's decision

And the math right now dictates that the Senate probably does not have the votes to open the gateway to hear from witnesses at President Trump’s Senate...
FOXNews.com

509ShawnG

Shawn Griffin 5 things you need to know Friday https://t.co/L2UFpoYVfh 12 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday https://t.co/r6aufXeh3t via @USATODAY https://t.co/Hh2iat9Xcv 20 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday: The Senate could wrap up the Trump i… https://t.co/KKzc23pHWA 20 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday https://t.co/fnVB4lTTbQ https://t.co/gNTDLiFteH 57 minutes ago

Weiseth1

Weiseth RT @Education4Libs: Kobe’s crash: -No blackbox -Different colored helicopter -“Survivors perished” -A cartoon predicted his death -Had tie… 2 hours ago

ruzaitrn

ružaitrn RT @Education4Libs: Kobe Bryant’s death didn’t just take the attention off the impeachment trial, it took it off Puerto Rico as well. And… 4 hours ago

JaneHWBB

JHWBB RT @CuomoPrimeTime: Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says there is no doubt his Republican colleagues will be “haunted by history” if the… 5 hours ago

