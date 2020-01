Shawn Griffin 5 things you need to know Friday https://t.co/L2UFpoYVfh 12 minutes ago

BirdOwl Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday https://t.co/r6aufXeh3t via @USATODAY https://t.co/Hh2iat9Xcv 20 minutes ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday: The Senate could wrap up the Trump i… https://t.co/KKzc23pHWA 20 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday https://t.co/fnVB4lTTbQ https://t.co/gNTDLiFteH 57 minutes ago

Weiseth RT @Education4Libs: Kobe’s crash: -No blackbox -Different colored helicopter -“Survivors perished” -A cartoon predicted his death -Had tie… 2 hours ago

ružaitrn RT @Education4Libs: Kobe Bryant’s death didn’t just take the attention off the impeachment trial, it took it off Puerto Rico as well. And… 4 hours ago