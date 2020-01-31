Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Marsha Shubert RT @TedAbram1: #ampFW "Senator Romney, don't destroy the integrity of our institutions. The House had its chance to make the case. Vote for… 11 minutes ago Ohai! RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Senator Romney to vote yes on witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial 14 minutes ago Ted Abram #ampFW "Senator Romney, don't destroy the integrity of our institutions. The House had its chance to make the case.… https://t.co/MXkMfc4mNx 19 minutes ago Grace Miller RT @Gaathan1963: BREAKING, Utah Senator Mitt Romney Knifes Trump Again, Will Vote For Additional Witnesses - And this is surprising - NOPE… 36 minutes ago full in bloom Romney Has A Sack After All: Senator will vote for witnesses, evidence in Trump trial https://t.co/IG6bX6y9n8 38 minutes ago 🇺🇸✝✝Gaathan✝✝🇺🇸 BREAKING, Utah Senator Mitt Romney Knifes Trump Again, Will Vote For Additional Witnesses - And this is surprising… https://t.co/6qVhrlH49I 41 minutes ago Rhubarb Vaselino Republican Senator @lisamurkowski (Alaska) due to say shortly whether or not she will vote in favour of hearing fur… https://t.co/G13Xtv34bp 43 minutes ago theraptor @marklevinshow If you vote against trump, you do know your career as a senator, is probably over, maybe you, Collin… https://t.co/iWPCfj6T6r 51 minutes ago