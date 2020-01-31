Global  

Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his spokeswoman said.
News video: Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally 01:10

 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin [Video]The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin

Senators will get four hours of debate Friday before voting on whether to call witnesses and introduce documents — a vote expected to fail.

Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer [Video]Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal..

U.S. Senator Murkowski to vote against Trump impeachment trial witnesses - CNN

Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski will vote against a motion allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump,
Reuters India

U.S. Senator Murkowski to vote against Trump impeachment trial witnesses: CNN

Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski will vote against a motion allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump,
Reuters


