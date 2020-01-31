Airbus to pay around 1 billion euros in UK slice of global bribery settlement
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Airbus , the world's largest aircraft maker, will pay just under 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion)in a British settlement to draw a line under a three-and-a-half year criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption.
European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.592 billion euros ($3.98 billion) to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.
European planemaker Airbus bribed public officials and hid the payments as part of a pattern of corruption that led to a record $4 billion bribery settlement