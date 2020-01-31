Global  

Airbus to pay around 1 billion euros in UK slice of global bribery settlement

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Airbus , the world's largest aircraft maker, will pay just under 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion)in a British settlement to draw a line under a three-and-a-half year criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption.
News video: Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe - French prosecutor

Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe - French prosecutor 00:52

 European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.592 billion euros ($3.98 billion) to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, France&apos;s financial prosecutor said on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.

Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with U.S., France, UK [Video]Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with U.S., France, UK

Airbus has agreed in principle to a settlement with French, British and U.S. authorities over an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption, it said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bribery allegations exposed as Airbus agrees to pay record $4 billion fine

European planemaker Airbus bribed public officials and hid the payments as part of a pattern of corruption that led to a record $4 billion bribery settlement...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsySeattle Times

Record $4 billion Airbus fine draws line under 'pervasive' bribery

Airbus bribed public officials and hid the payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption, prosecutors said on Friday as the European planemaker agreed a...
Reuters


