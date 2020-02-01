Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Los Angeles Lakers > Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death

Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Fans brought art, shared memories and grieved at first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Downtown Dallas Lit In Purple, Gold For Lakers First Game Since Kobe Bryant Death

Downtown Dallas Lit In Purple, Gold For Lakers First Game Since Kobe Bryant Death 00:19

 Downtown Dallas is lit in purple and gold Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their first game since the death of former player Kobe Bryant.

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony [Video]LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS OF LOS ANGELES LAKERS TRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT BEFORE START OF NBA GAME AGAINST PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS SHOWS: LOS ANGELES,

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:03Published

Lakers Return To 'House That Kobe Built' For First Time Since Crash [Video]Lakers Return To 'House That Kobe Built' For First Time Since Crash

LeBron James and the rest of the team warmed up before the game against the Portland Trailblazers wearing Bryant's jerseys as members of Gigi's Mamba Sports Academy team sat courtside and watched.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles Lakers' first game after Kobe Bryant's death

The Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, the team's first game since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
USATODAY.com

Lakers Play First Game Since Kobe Bryant's Death - Look Inside the Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center on Friday (January 31) for their first game since the death of former teammate Kobe Bryant and the iconic...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PunkinAsh

Ashley RT @journalsentinel: Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/w0nEC0mXfO 6 minutes ago

journalsentinel

Journal Sentinel Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/w0nEC0mXfO 8 minutes ago

rhotwire

rhotwire Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death #SmartNews https://t.co/FoAA71dqb2 33 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/jFhMoAHLWI #Sports 40 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death Fans brought art, shared mem… https://t.co/NTXhz38e5V 1 hour ago

WorldCitizenLA

World Citizen RT @MyDesert: Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death. https://t.co/wXAtg8AKwF https://t.co/G… 1 hour ago

MyDesert

The Desert Sun Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death. https://t.co/wXAtg8AKwF https://t.co/GuOXXdszvG 1 hour ago

LAangel_Camilla

Camila 🌻🐝 Sad, surreal scene in Los Angeles before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/9bQrHoCKv9 via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.