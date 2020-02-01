Global  

Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak

Reuters India Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.
News video: China Virus: Outbreak leaves Beijing shopping mall deserted

China Virus: Outbreak leaves Beijing shopping mall deserted 01:12

 This shopping mall in the Chinese capital was deserted on Saturday (February 1st) as residents chose to stay indoors amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency [Video]Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus Has Been Declared a Global Health Emergency. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. "We have witnessed the emergence of a previously..

New coronavirus capable of exponential growth [Video]New coronavirus capable of exponential growth

The novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early January.

China locks down city at centre of virus outbreak

China locks down city at centre of virus outbreakWuhan, China (AFP) Jan 23, 2020 China banned trains and planes from leaving a major city at the centre of a virus outbreak on Thursday, seeking to seal off...
Terra Daily

News24.com | INFOGRAPHIC | China locks down city at centre of virus outbreak

China banned trains and planes from leaving a major city at the centre of a virus outbreak on Thursday, seeking to seal off its 11 million people to contain the...
News24

