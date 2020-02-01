Liverpool’s lead grows to 22 points in the Premier League

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Liverpool’s commanding lead in the English Premier League grew to a scarcely believable 22 points with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. It’s surely a matter of when, not if, Liverpool collects its first league championship since 1990, with the pertinent question being whether Juergen Klopp’s team can go through the campaign unbeaten like […]
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

