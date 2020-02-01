Global  

Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear at the top of the English Premier League on Saturday. Liverpool stayed unbeaten after 25 games as it marches toward a first championship title in 30 years. With nearest rival Manchester City playing at Tottenham on Sunday, […]
Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0

Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0Mohamed Salah has scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear in the English Premier League
FOX Sports

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah doesn’t know whether to celebrate goal due to VAR vs Southampton

Mohamed Salah was unsure whether to celebrate his first goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday – due to VAR. The Reds star netted a brace...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CaughtOffside

