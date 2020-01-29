The Trump administration won't release emails on stalled Ukraine aid at center of impeachment, filing says

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...