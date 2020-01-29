Global  

The Trump administration won't release emails on stalled Ukraine aid at center of impeachment, filing says

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Government attorneys acknowledged the existence of emails explaining Trump's thinking about withholding Ukraine aid.
News video: Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30

 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...

Pompeo Reassures Zelenskyy U.S. Is Committed To Supporting Ukraine [Video]Pompeo Reassures Zelenskyy U.S. Is Committed To Supporting Ukraine

Pompeo&apos;s trip comes amid President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial, which was centered on withholding Ukraine aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump [Video]Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, said he 'absolutely' has more evidence that would implicate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


GOP senator says Trump was 'wrong' to withhold Ukraine aid, but action was 'long way from treason'

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said that President Trump delaying almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine in an attempt to force the country to investigate the...
FOXNews.com

Court filing points to Trump emails on Ukraine decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says in a court filing that two dozen emails revealing details of President Donald Trump’s decision-making...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PoliticoCBS NewsNewsday

RobertL92998337

Robert L Trump administration acknowledges emails show Trump's thinking on Ukraine aid at center of impeachment https://t.co/OfxGjrEnGP 2 hours ago

gmlavern

Greg Lavergne RT @USATODAY: The Trump administration is blocking the release of two dozen documents containing emails on Trump's involvement in the decis… 2 hours ago

acampora_john

John Acampora Let’s get this out there for all to see. Re-tweet it till we get action. https://t.co/jJcHTBa7cQ 2 hours ago

deedeebird84

D. J. Norton RT @aroseblush: 🥱 The Trump administration is blocking the release of two dozen documents containing emails on Trump's involvement in the… 2 hours ago

darryldean57

darryldeanwilliams Trump administration acknowledges emails show Trump's thinking on Ukraine aid at center of impeachment https://t.co/0CDw5DMDkp 2 hours ago

MillCityCrochet

MillCityCrochet Hey #Russia- if you’re listening, find & release #UkrainianAidFreeze #emails #Trumpemails Trump administration rev… https://t.co/bZtTzbK7vf 2 hours ago

