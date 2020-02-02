Global  

Des Moines Register, partners cancel release of Iowa Poll over respondent concerns

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Register has published the Iowa Poll for 76 years, and it is considered the gold standard in political polling.
Des Moines Register, CNN cancel final Iowa poll after Buttigieg reportedly left off at least one call

There will not be a final Des Moines Register poll in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses.
FOXNews.com

Des Moines Register Poll of Iowa Caucusgoers Abruptly Shelved

The release of the highly anticipated survey was canceled after Pete Buttigieg’s campaign raised concerns that he was not included in at least one phone call,...
NYTimes.com

