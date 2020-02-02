Global  

Australia's capital lifts state of emergency as fire threat subsides

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Wildfires that threatened Australia's capital, Canberra, over the weekend have been brought under control as containment lines held and hot and windy conditions eased, prompting authorities to lift a state of emergency.
News video: Australia's Capital City Region Declares State Of Emergency

Australia's Capital City Region Declares State Of Emergency 01:00

 The territory&apos;s chief minister said, &quot;This fire may become very unpredictable; it may become uncontrollable.&quot;

