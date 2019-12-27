|
Opinion: Colin Kaepernick doesn't exactly loom over the NFL at Super Bowl, but he's certainly not forgotten
|
|
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
As the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick led them to the stage in the 2012 season, questions on the QB remain.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Lindsey Graham vs. Colin Kaepernick
Sen. Lindsey Graham went after Colin Kaepernick after the former NFL football player criticized the United States airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:20Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this