Opinion: Colin Kaepernick doesn't exactly loom over the NFL at Super Bowl, but he's certainly not forgotten

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
As the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick led them to the stage in the 2012 season, questions on the QB remain.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lindsey Graham vs. Colin Kaepernick [Video]Lindsey Graham vs. Colin Kaepernick

Sen. Lindsey Graham went after Colin Kaepernick after the former NFL football player criticized the United States airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online [Video]Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

On Dec. 24, Nike released customized Air Force 1 sneakers in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick.

Recent related news from verified sources

Jay-Z Opens Up About Colin Kaepernick After Announcing NFL Partnership

Jay-Z is getting candid about Colin Kaepernick. The Roc Nation founder was met with some criticism for his partnership with the NFL, which was considered by some...
Jay-Z addresses NFL partnership, Colin Kaepernick ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Jay-Z is defending his controversial partnership with the NFL, for which he has been accused of betraying former player Colin Kaepernick’s fight for racial...
