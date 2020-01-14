Global  

Al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula claims December shooting at Florida naval base

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020
An audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility on Sunday for a fatal shooting in December at a U.S. naval base in Pensacola, Florida, but provided no evidence.
President Trump Calls Out Apple [Video]President Trump Calls Out Apple

President Trump called out Apple for refusing to unlock two iPhones that belonged to a visiting Saudi gunman who killed three sailors during a rampage at Florida's Pensacola Naval Air Station last..

Pensacola shooting was an act of terrorism -AG Barr [Video]Pensacola shooting was an act of terrorism -AG Barr

Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting Americans at a Florida naval base that U.S...

Recent related news from verified sources

Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

Al-Qaida's branch in Yemen claimed responsibility Sunday for last year's deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by an aviation student from Saudi...
Al Qaeda Claims It Directed Florida Naval Base Shooting

In an audiotape message, Al Qaeda’s leader in Yemen claimed responsibility for the December attack that killed three U.S. sailors. The militant himself was...
