Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Super Bowl 2020 Live: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 2020 Live: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Brisbane Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Will 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky become the second Australian to win a Super Bowl or will the day belong to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt 'at a loss for words' following Super Bowl win

Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt 'at a loss for words' following Super Bowl win 02:11

 Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, the longest-tenured player on the roster, said he was 'at a loss for words' following the team's Super Bowl LIV win.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win At Philly Bar [Video]Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win At Philly Bar

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:56Published

49ers fans lament loss at Super Bowl [Video]49ers fans lament loss at Super Bowl

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were devastated by the loss to Kansas City Chiefs, who won with a dramatic 31-20 comeback in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here Are The 10 Best Superbowl 2020 Commercials - Watch Them Here!

The commercials for the Super Bowl keep getting better and better with each year and this year was so good! We laughed, cried, and cheered with the commercials...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOX SportsNPR

Miller believes in Lock, goes back to basics to sack Mahomes

DENVER (AP) — Take the word of a Pro Bowl pass rusher who’s expended a lot of energy chasing him around: Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the business at...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.