Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira thrilled the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show 01:59

 Two of most electrifying and explosive names in entertainment got fans fired up on Thursday for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!

Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens [Video]Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 04:19Published

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride [Video]Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published


Celebs React to JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and celebs are reacting on social media! So many celebs loved...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! OnlineFOX SportsUSATODAY.comReutersMashableDaily StarBillboard.com

Jennifer Lopez on Kobe tragedy: 'We have to love people when they're here'

At a press conference for their Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira talked about the tragedy involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

