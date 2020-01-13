Global  

Saudi Arabia prevents Iran from participating at OIC Summit: Spox

WorldNews Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia prevents Iran from participating at OIC Summit: SpoxTehran, Feb 2, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia prevented the Islamic Republic of Iran from partaking in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Jeddah. ......
Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia [Video]Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia

President Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi told Iranian state media Tehran and Riyadh could work together to resolve their problems.

Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree [Video]Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree

Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States. This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans. The stabbing..

Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting - Tehran

Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where U.S. President Donald Trump's...
Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting: Tehran

Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where U.S. President Donald Trump's...
