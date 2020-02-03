Oprah and The Rock announce they are 'running mates' and launch a 2020 campaign Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )



Are Oprah and The Rock launching a 2020 presidential campaign? Winfrey and announced they are "running mates" in a pre-Super Bowl commercial Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this