Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Super Bowl > 'The Masked Singer' premiere: The Robot shorts out first in Season 3

'The Masked Singer' premiere: The Robot shorts out first in Season 3

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Ready for more masks? "The Masked Singer" returned for its third season Sunday, following the Super Bowl.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Outlander Season Five Trailer [Video]Outlander Season Five Trailer

Outlander Season Five - Official Trailer The official trailer is here! Get ready for the Season 5 premiere on February 16, only on Starz. Stand for love. Stand for hope. Stand for history. Watch..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:10Published

Better Call Saul Season 5- Capable Of [Video]Better Call Saul Season 5- Capable Of

Better Call Saul Season 5- Capable Of Teaser - Returns February 23 The tension is at an all-time high this season. Don’t miss the Season Premiere Sunday, February 23 at 10/9c. #BetterCallSaul..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Masked Singer' 2020 - Judges & Host Revealed

This year’s post-Super Bowl television program will be the season three premiere of Fox’s hit reality competition series The Masked Singer! The new show...
Just Jared

'The Masked Singer' Is Switching Up the Format for Season 3

The Masked Singer will be returning for a third season on Super Bowl Sunday and the show will have a new format for the new season. The series’ showrunner...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ The Masked Singer season 3 premiere shocker: Find out the huge star under the robot mask – Entertainment Weekly News https://t.co/GKAxBW8WQI 27 seconds ago

news16815902

news The Masked Singer’s Post-Super Bowl Premiere: Who Is the Robot? https://t.co/tmYYzi3pAn https://t.co/7cNkar541l 2 minutes ago

HeatherLCabral

HeatherC RT @people: The Robot Is the First Eliminated Contestant on The Masked Singer Season 3 https://t.co/EIvvboOekU 4 minutes ago

Romewv

Romewv The Robot Reveal: The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere #TheMaskedSinger #RobotMask https://t.co/aBm792B1nA 5 minutes ago

tdkinser

Tim Kinser 'The Masked Singer' premiere: The Robot shorts out first in Season 3 https://t.co/mV5UAMOMV2 https://t.co/fNC5gfBTAk 12 minutes ago

NewsLitty

LittyNews ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Recap: An Iconic Rapper Is Revealed As The Robot https://t.co/561wV2DL0v https://t.co/cROYB404rs 19 minutes ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @etnow: You won't believe the super star who was under the metal mask on #TheMaskedSinger tonight! https://t.co/AqJPWknnff 24 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 'The Masked Singer': The Robot Gets Shut Down in Truly Shocking Season 3 Premiere https://t.co/0ezoAK25Y7 https://t.co/UIiUOySrsw 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.