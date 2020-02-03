JLo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance was empowering, not objectifying. Here's why.

Wiley Knight ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @sxdoc: Super Bowl Halftime Show Secrets Revealed: JLo & Shakira both over 50 with 2 children each dancing around like teenagers, celebr… 5 seconds ago

Denny Engel RT @NFL: Watch the Super Bowl LIV Live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show w/ @JLo… 8 seconds ago

TV on the radio RT @CNN: Latin pop queens Shakira and Jennifer Lopez totally killed the #SuperBowl halftime show with an unbelievably energetic performance… 8 seconds ago

Robert Miller RT @USATODAY: "The NFL has an obligation to warn people with children that what they're about to see may be upsetting to some viewers," @us… 16 seconds ago

Mery De Freitas ✨ RT @PopCrave: Shakira and J.Lo’s Super Bowl #PepsiHalftime show becomes the most liked halftime show ever on YouTube with nearly 1 MILLION… 21 seconds ago

Brenda Salzano RT @CBNNews: What I Want My Teen Daughter to Know After J. Lo and Shakira's Stripper-Like Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/Oe2jrDo1tu 23 seconds ago