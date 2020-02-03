Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jennifer Lopez > JLo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance was empowering, not objectifying. Here's why.

JLo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance was empowering, not objectifying. Here's why.

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's provocative Super Bowl halftime show sparked debate, with critics calling it objectifying. Here's why it was empowering.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Shakira and JLo deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show full of latinx pride

Shakira and JLo deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show full of latinx pride 01:33

 On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News [Video]Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News

Shakira and J. Lo shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday on Fox, and fans are praising the subtle but powerful statements they made on Puerto Rico and U.S. immigration policy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:44Published

Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl [Video]Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl

Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl In an Instagram video, the 27-year-old expressed her excitement at hearing the tune played during the halftime show. Even though Cardi..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React to JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and celebs are reacting on social media! So many celebs loved...
Just Jared

Lady Gaga praises JLo, Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show after declaring she 'better hear no lip-syncing'

Lady Gaga praised Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performances after tweeting she "better hear no lip-syncing."
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

WileyCoyote9999

Wiley Knight ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @sxdoc: Super Bowl Halftime Show Secrets Revealed: JLo & Shakira both over 50 with 2 children each dancing around like teenagers, celebr… 5 seconds ago

Aurayal

Denny Engel RT @NFL: Watch the Super Bowl LIV Live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show w/ @JLo… 8 seconds ago

T21gogogadget

TV on the radio RT @CNN: Latin pop queens Shakira and Jennifer Lopez totally killed the #SuperBowl halftime show with an unbelievably energetic performance… 8 seconds ago

RjmillerMiller

Robert Miller RT @USATODAY: "The NFL has an obligation to warn people with children that what they're about to see may be upsetting to some viewers," @us… 16 seconds ago

MeryDeFreitas

Mery De Freitas ✨ RT @PopCrave: Shakira and J.Lo’s Super Bowl #PepsiHalftime show becomes the most liked halftime show ever on YouTube with nearly 1 MILLION… 21 seconds ago

ArtistSalzano

Brenda Salzano RT @CBNNews: What I Want My Teen Daughter to Know After J. Lo and Shakira's Stripper-Like Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/Oe2jrDo1tu 23 seconds ago

andycotter_

fagaroni and cheese i’ve watched the super bowl halftime show at least 8 times shakira if you’re reading this i’m free this friday nigh… https://t.co/fSG7kdzQjD 36 seconds ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics The #SuperBowl halftime show featured an amazing performance by @JLo and @shakira https://t.co/iC39OEAmMv #NFL @SuperBowl 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.