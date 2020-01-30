Global  

Japan to quarantine cruise ship on which coronavirus patient sailed

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Japan's government said on Monday it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship, after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it last month tested positive for coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears 00:53

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare [Video]Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare

Some 6,000 passengers and employees have been quarantined on a Carnival-owned cruise ship at a port in Italy. after one passenger allegedly exhibited symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus. A 54-year-old..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published

Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears

The Costa Crociere cruise line confirmed a 54-year-old woman from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms while aboard the ship.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan screens 3,700 on quarantined cruise ship after coronavirus case

Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise liner held in quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama, after a Hong Kong...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphJapan TodayMid-Day

Coronavirus: Thousands held in cruise ship in Italy

More than 6,000 tourists were under lockdown aboard a cruise ship at an Italian port on Thursday after two Chinese passengers were isolated over fears they could...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters

