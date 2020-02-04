Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump campaign blasts Iowa Democratic caucus as 'sloppiest train wreck in history'

Trump campaign blasts Iowa Democratic caucus as 'sloppiest train wreck in history'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
"Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' 01:25

 The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won' [Video]Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won'

Amid a delay of the Iowa caucus results, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren laughed when a supporter yelled out 'you won.' Warren went on to say, 'tonight as a party, we are one step..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Reporting Issues as Iowa Caucus Kicks Off 2020 Presidential Election Season [Video]Reporting Issues as Iowa Caucus Kicks Off 2020 Presidential Election Season

The Iowa caucuses have finally arrived. After years of meeting the candidates, it is time for Iowans to make a choice.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign manager blasts Democrats, calls Iowa caucuses a 'train wreck'

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager issued a statement on the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday morning praising Trump's "record" performance while describing the...
FOXNews.com

'Sloppiest train wreck in history': Democratic caucuses hit by technical fiasco

Americans have gone to bed unsure of which candidate has won the most votes in the Iowa Democratic caucuses after an embarrassing technical glitch.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.