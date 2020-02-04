Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Madonna (entertainer) > Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince HarryMadonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video. Following the news that the couple are stepping down from their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry – Music News https://t.co/1QbJ90IgI5 11 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry – Music News https://t.co/1QbJ90IgI5 12 minutes ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry - Music News #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/I4qyPxu9m6 16 minutes ago

MUBUTV

MUBUTV™ Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry https://t.co/6Zx11cvZrm https://t.co/IhDE51Y2W5 38 minutes ago

TheMusicPost2

The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry - https://t.co/7oSrzoATMs 53 minutes ago

MCiello

M RT @_madonnalicious: Madonna offers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a sublet of her New York apartment in bizarre video https://t.co/ZuioB39… 57 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry – Music News https://t.co/G6kcmLmnMP 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry – Music News https://t.co/G6kcmLmnMP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.