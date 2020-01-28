Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

World News Read Most In 24 hours Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats' first 2020 results https://t.co/XSvAm9fA02 6 minutes ago

Africa Times of News Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats’ first 2020 results https://t.co/JmPnxnXBB9 8 minutes ago

VoteRonPaul2016 RT @les_politiques: "Some local officials reported having trouble using the mobile app to report results ... But when they turned to the tr… 11 minutes ago

قمر RT @BBCBreaking: After process mired in chaos, Pete Buttigieg takes narrow lead in Iowa caucuses, early results show https://t.co/NlEgMHoHGW 15 minutes ago

moneycontrol #PeteButtigieg would be the first openly gay US president if elected https://t.co/0EdgIfq0FN 19 minutes ago

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos https://t.co/QxN0erUTaW https://t.co/6uCvpZFhNX 25 minutes ago

Bill Ellson Iowa caucus: Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in vote chaos shocker https://t.co/DTFEFxVojD via @scmpnews 30 minutes ago