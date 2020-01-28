Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pete Buttigieg > Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders secondManchester (United States) (AFP) - Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by leftist senator Bernie Sanders, according to partial returns released on Tuesday after an embarrassing delay in reporting the results. Progressive standard-bearer Elizabeth Warren was in third place followed by Joe Biden, a disappointing showing for the former vice president who has claimed he is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump in November. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who has been battling Biden for the moderate wing of the party, hailed what he called an "astonishing victory"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Clueless Pete Buttigieg declares victory at Iowa Caucuses amid delayed results

Clueless Pete Buttigieg declares victory at Iowa Caucuses amid delayed results 02:32

 Clueless Pete Buttigieg declares victory at Iowa Caucuses amid delayed results

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus [Video]Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2/4: CBS Evening News

Buttigieg and Sanders vying for lead in Iowa caucuses; Mayor Max the golden retriever brings California town together.
CBS News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: New poll shows Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg fighting for lead in Iowa

A new CBS News poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg in a tight race in Iowa. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters...
CBS News Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats' first 2020 results https://t.co/XSvAm9fA02 6 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats’ first 2020 results https://t.co/JmPnxnXBB9 8 minutes ago

jonflombee

VoteRonPaul2016 RT @les_politiques: "Some local officials reported having trouble using the mobile app to report results ... But when they turned to the tr… 11 minutes ago

TheONE801

قمر RT @BBCBreaking: After process mired in chaos, Pete Buttigieg takes narrow lead in Iowa caucuses, early results show https://t.co/NlEgMHoHGW 15 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #PeteButtigieg would be the first openly gay US president if elected https://t.co/0EdgIfq0FN 19 minutes ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos https://t.co/QxN0erUTaW https://t.co/6uCvpZFhNX 25 minutes ago

BillEllson

Bill Ellson Iowa caucus: Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in vote chaos shocker https://t.co/DTFEFxVojD via @scmpnews 30 minutes ago

jakpost

The Jakarta Post Buttigieg takes lead in chaotic Iowa vote, Sanders second #jakpost https://t.co/bLlZsR12Bi 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.