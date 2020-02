Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Manchester (United States) (AFP) - Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by leftist senator Bernie Sanders , according to partial returns released on Tuesday after an embarrassing delay in reporting the results. Progressive standard-bearer Elizabeth Warren was in third place followed by Joe Biden , a disappointing showing for the former vice president who has claimed he is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump in November. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend Indiana who has been battling Biden for the moderate wing of the party, hailed what he called an "astonishing victory"...