Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Manchester (United States) (AFP) - DemocraticWhite House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by leftist senator Bernie Sanders, according to partial returns released on Tuesday after an embarrassing delay in reporting the results. Progressive standard-bearer Elizabeth Warren was in third place followed by Joe Biden, a disappointing showing for the former vice president who has claimed he is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump in November. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who has been battling Biden for the moderate wing of the party, hailed what he called an "astonishing victory"...
A new CBS News poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg in a tight race in Iowa. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters... CBS News Also reported by •BBC News •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times