State AGs, Justice Department discuss Google antitrust probe

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
State attorneys general investigating Alphabet Inc's Google unit met on Tuesday with U.S. Justice Department officials to coordinate efforts to probe the search and advertising giant, officials told Reuters.
News video: App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe

App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe 01:36

 The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government's investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

