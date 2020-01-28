Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end

Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Senate impeachment trial will end Wednesday when senators, who have served as jurors through weeks of arguments and debate, take a final vote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial [Video]U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of 'abuse of power' during closing statement on Trump impeachment

A day before the Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, the chamber's top Republican exhorted senators to clear Trump and...
SBS Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Trump defense team takes on Hunter Biden directly, as Bolton revelations jolt proceedings

Pam Bondi, in a methodical presentation Monday at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, took the fight directly to Hunter Biden -- underscoring, again...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/8Gq16D63zD https://t.co/x4VopYClF7 4 minutes ago

asbell3etdvelt

Kathleen Dawn Hughes: Resister all day, everyday Criminals one & all! Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/922de6qCUE 5 minutes ago

MSN

MSN Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/QPeuOZfzlF 11 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/OQ5lE3RiBm 11 minutes ago

ShellyL59887468

Mercedes Shelby RT @raybae689: Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/AAGa7xjuFR https://t.co… 15 minutes ago

DraxezVos

Gaiadex XI Viller RT @Libertea2012: Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/8hgEkkzsaq 25 minutes ago

darryldean57

darryldeanwilliams Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/BVL4sUKgQv 29 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Senate appears poised to acquit President Trump as historic impeachment trial nears end https://t.co/8hgEkkzsaq 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.