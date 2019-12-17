Global  

James Milner: Liverpool midfielder watches youngsters in the FA Cup

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
James Milner trains with Liverpool's youngsters, gives them a pep talk and then watches them beat Shrewsbury in their FA Cup replay.
Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview [Video]Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican..

Liverpool's James Milner inspires youngsters to FA Cup win over Shrewsbury

Under-23 boss Neil Critchley welcomed the veteran midfielder to give a team talk to the youngest Reds starting line-up of all time
Independent

James Milner thanked for rousing team-talk to Liverpool kids ahead of FA Cup tie

James Milner thanked for rousing team-talk to Liverpool kids ahead of FA Cup tieLiverpool fielded their youngest ever team for their FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury and won the game 1-0
Daily Star


