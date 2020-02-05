Global  

Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up Pres. Trump's State of the Union speech

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Donald Trump's State of the Union script as he ended his speech.
News video: Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake

Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake 00:15

 President Trump appeared to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before giving his State of the Union address.

WEB EXTRA: Speaker Pelosi Rips Up President Trump's Speech [Video]WEB EXTRA: Speaker Pelosi Rips Up President Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Trump's speech after the president finished his State of the Union address.

Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News [Video]Trump snubs handshake, Pelosi rips apart his speech| OneIndia News

Hostility between US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Peloci was evident on Tuesday night when the former delivered the State of the Union address. It appears that Trump had snubbed a..

Newt Gingrich says Nancy Pelosi should be censured for tearing SOTU speech

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said he was “disgusted and insulted” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Trump’s State...
FOXNews.com

Pelosi Rips Up Copy Of Trump's State Of The Union Speech

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump's speech as he was delivering annual State of the Union address, which exposed...
RTTNews

