Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, said Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump as t he Senate impeachment trial reaches its climax. “After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the president for both abuse […]
