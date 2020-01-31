Global  

12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement.
News video: 'It's discouraging for dairy farmers:' Coronavirus' economic impact on Wisconsin

'It's discouraging for dairy farmers:' Coronavirus' economic impact on Wisconsin 02:08

 With the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, the impacts could extend further than just health.

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin [Video]First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Health Officials Confirm 1st Case of Coronavirus in Wisconsin [Video]Health Officials Confirm 1st Case of Coronavirus in Wisconsin

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Dozen US cases confirmed with latest patient quarantined in Wisconsin home

US officials have confirmed the country's 12th case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, where a patient is quarantined at home after coming into contact with an...
Independent Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWorldNews

ASU's Michael Crow addresses calls for transparency by students amid coronavirus case

Arizona State University's President Dr. Michael Crow, in addressing calls for more transparency over details of a case of coronavirus at ASU, said students who...
bizjournals


