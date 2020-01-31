Global  

Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial 01:48

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

