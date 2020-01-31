Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Michelle Vancura RT @davidaxelrod: Half a century ago, @MittRomney’s dad George earned a reputation as a courageous apostate, taking on his own party over c… 13 seconds ago

PJ RT @Infantry0300: Does it seem "rather interesting" that the ONLY male in the @SenateGOP who is still married to his wife and has never bee… 32 seconds ago

Bruce Tibbitts RT @RepSeanMaloney: It’s officially a bi-partisan impeachment. https://t.co/wM1cpaUjsx 1 minute ago

Ben Brouse RT @biannagolodryga: “‘Mitt was my friend before he made this decision, and he will be my friend after this,’ said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio… 2 minutes ago