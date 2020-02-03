Global  

Gayle King responds to backlash after asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Gayle King has angered many Kobe Bryant fans after asking Lisa Leslie, a WNBA player and friend of Bryant's, about the late player's 2003 rape charge.
News video: Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach 03:11

 A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1).

'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendant on Bryant's death [Video]'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendant on Bryant's death

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a..

'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendent on Bryant's death [Video]'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendent on Bryant's death

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a..

Gayle King Stirs Controversy After Asking Lisa Leslie About Kobe Bryant's Rape Case

Gayle King is drawing criticism after questioning the legacy of the late Kobe Bryant in a new interview. The CBS This Morning host sat down with WNBA player Lisa...
E! Online

WNBA star Lisa Leslie on Kobe Bryant’s rise and legacy

WNBA and Olympic champion Lisa Leslie had been friends with Kobe Bryant ever since the two met near the start of their careers over 20 years ago. As they...
CBS News

