LeBron James picks Anthony Davis first in All-Star draft, Giannis Antetokounmpo takes Joel Embiid

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
LeBron James went with his teammate as the top pick after all. Giannis Antetokounmpo selected one of his "African brothers" with the second pick.
