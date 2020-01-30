Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Syria > Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire: Russia

Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire: Russia

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Passenger plane has near miss with strikes in Syria

Passenger plane has near miss with strikes in Syria 01:02

 A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defences, Russia said on Friday. Soraya Ali reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway [Video]Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway

CNN reports that an airplane has skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. According to the Turkish Transportation Ministry, the Pegasus Airlines plane..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Four passengers collapse on Ryanair 'flight from hell' [Video]Four passengers collapse on Ryanair 'flight from hell'

BUDAPEST / EDINBURGH — What was supposed to be an uneventful 3-hour plane ride to Edinburgh turned hellish after passengers started collapsing mid-flight. Passenger Shaun Pinkerton told the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat

Russian airline S7 said on Thursday one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport after a passenger stood in the...
Reuters India

No explosives found on woman who forced Russian plane into emergency landing: Tass

No explosives were found on a woman who forced a plane to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Thursday, after she had threatened to blow...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

78tiger

78tiger RT @Algemeiner: A passenger plane flying from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defen… 1 minute ago

JordiArjo

Jordi Arjo RT @Reuters: A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim… 2 minutes ago

honorverity

V.W. Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire - Russia https://t.co/OK05BGLlE3 4 minutes ago

Algemeiner

Algemeiner A passenger plane flying from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing to avoid coming under fire from Syrian a… https://t.co/UnMH07pKrh 11 minutes ago

GEOS360

GEOS360 SYRIA - Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire https://t.co/d1snr9RLzx 14 minutes ago

primus123456789

Afringrad Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire: Russia https://t.co/lUeBwTPGv4 40 minutes ago

abygeopolitique

romain aby RT @AJEnglish: Passenger plane makes emergency landing to escape Israeli attack on Syria, says Russia https://t.co/5UMN5Bfw4o https://t.co/… 40 minutes ago

sagagist

Saga Gist RT @cyberwarman1: Passenger plane comes under Syrian fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/8lHoviBUmI #News 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.