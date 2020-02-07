Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Walsh (American politician) > Former Congressman Joe Walsh Ends 2020 Republican Campaign Against Trump

Former Congressman Joe Walsh Ends 2020 Republican Campaign Against Trump

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Former Congressman Joe Walsh Ends 2020 Republican Campaign Against Trump(WASHINGTON) — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles from the start. “I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November.” Walsh said in a tweet. He told CNN on Friday morning that the Republican party is “Trump’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe

Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe 02:35

 During his remarks, President Trump praised North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican for the 4th Congressional District, who for months has defended him in Congressional hearings and national TV interviews.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Graham Talks God And Trump [Video]Graham Talks God And Trump

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has taken a lot of heat for supporting President Donald Trump. Graham recently gave an interview on Fox News Radio's "Brian Kilmeade Show." Graham said he doesn't think..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Buttigieg keeps narrow lead in final Iowa results [Video]Buttigieg keeps narrow lead in final Iowa results

Pete Buttigieg narrowly leads Iowa&apos;s Democratic presidential caucuses, the state party said on Thursday, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-GOP Rep. Joe Walsh ends primary bid against Trump after poor Iowa showing

Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and...
FOXNews.com

Joe Walsh: Republican ends bid to challenge 'unfit' Trump for 2020 nomination

Joe Walsh, a Republican challenger to incumbent Donald Trump, has dropped his bid for the presidency, according to reports.
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.