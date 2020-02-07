Former Congressman Joe Walsh Ends 2020 Republican Campaign Against Trump
Friday, 7 February 2020 () (WASHINGTON) — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles from the start. “I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November.” Walsh said in a tweet. He told CNN on Friday morning that the Republican party is “Trump’s...
During his remarks, President Trump praised North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican for the 4th Congressional District, who for months has defended him in Congressional hearings and national TV interviews.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has taken a lot of heat for supporting President Donald Trump.
Graham recently gave an interview on Fox News Radio's "Brian Kilmeade Show."
Graham said he doesn't think..