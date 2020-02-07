Former Congressman Joe Walsh Ends 2020 Republican Campaign Against Trump

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Graham Talks God And Trump Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has taken a lot of heat for supporting President Donald Trump. Graham recently gave an interview on Fox News Radio's "Brian Kilmeade Show." Graham said he doesn't think.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published 3 hours ago Buttigieg keeps narrow lead in final Iowa results Pete Buttigieg narrowly leads Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses, the state party said on Thursday, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:41Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ex-GOP Rep. Joe Walsh ends primary bid against Trump after poor Iowa showing Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and...

FOXNews.com 4 hours ago



Joe Walsh: Republican ends bid to challenge 'unfit' Trump for 2020 nomination Joe Walsh, a Republican challenger to incumbent Donald Trump, has dropped his bid for the presidency, according to reports.

Independent 6 hours ago





Tweets about this