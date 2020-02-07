Global  

Uproar in LS over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul

Friday, 7 February 2020
Uproar in LS over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on RahulNew Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in 'no uncertain words' the 'outlandish' remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. LS ruckus More During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's...
News video: Ministers almost come to blows over Rahul's 'danda' remark against PM Modi | Oneindia News

Ministers almost come to blows over Rahul's 'danda' remark against PM Modi | Oneindia News 02:01

 A scuffle broke out in the Lok Sabha when Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in his reply to a question raised by Rahul Gandhi, condemned the remarks he made against the Prime Minister in a recent rally. Rahul had said that the youth of the country would beat the PM with sticks in 6 months for...

Top news of the day: Harsh Vardhan remarks on Rahul Gandhi triggers Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Delhi gears up for Assembly polls, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned following ruckus over Harsh Vardhan's remarks

During question hour when Rahul rose to ask a question, Harsh Vardhan said he would like to first "unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress...
IndiaTimes

TeekhaWar

TeekhaWar RT @EconomicTimes: Uproar in #LokSabha over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on #RahulGandhi, BJP alleges Oppn members heckled Minister | https://t.… 2 days ago

cryptcointrader

Joe Sheridan New Topic *Uproar in Lok Sabha over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi* just posted in *Politics in General* b… https://t.co/CWhYuB7Cfd 3 days ago

SghsanjayET

Sanjay Singh RT @ETPolitics: Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condem… 3 days ago

KingPraveena

Praveena Cashew King RT @bsindia: Harsh Vardhan said he condemns in no uncertain words the "outlandish" remarks of Rahul Gandhi #LokSabha https://t.co/LoK2OD… 3 days ago

bsindia

Business Standard Harsh Vardhan said he condemns in no uncertain words the "outlandish" remarks of Rahul Gandhi #LokSabha https://t.co/LoK2ODxHg3 3 days ago

sandeepKPK

sandeep RT @the_hindu: #LokSabha Speaker Om Birla held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following an uproar… 3 days ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #LokSabha Speaker Om Birla held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following… https://t.co/oIUCZgDBpZ 3 days ago

Modiarmy

Modi Army In Lok Sabha witnessed uproar, scuffle and adjournments over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at a rally against Prime Minist… https://t.co/FSrb8iX6uf 3 days ago

