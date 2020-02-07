Uproar in LS over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul
Friday, 7 February 2020 () New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in 'no uncertain words' the 'outlandish' remarks made by Congress leader RahulGandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. LS ruckus More During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's...
