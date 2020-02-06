Global  

Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine faiilure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
