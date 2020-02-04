Global  

Royal Caribbean bans China, Hong Kong, Macau passport holders from ships on coronavirus fears

Friday, 7 February 2020
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Friday it would ban guests holding China, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding its ships amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak 00:57

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Royal Carribean’s latest canceled cruises due to coronavirus.

