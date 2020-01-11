Global  

Germany’s Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday fired a government official whose congratulating of a state governor elected with a far-right party’s help angered Merkel’s coalition partners. Christian Hirte, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union who was the government’s commissioner for the formerly communist east and a deputy economy minister, tweeted that […]
 (CNN)Angela Merkel is outraged after her party teamed up with the far-right Alternative for Germany to oust the premier of the state of Thuringia in eastern Germany. Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union voted with the AfD and the liberal Free Democratic Party to elect the FDP's candidate...

