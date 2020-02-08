Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook > Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast

Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, posting messages on Facebook during the attack, and was holed up in a shopping mall nine hours after he first struck, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Soldier Goes On Rampage In Thailand, At Least 21 Dead

Soldier Goes On Rampage In Thailand, At Least 21 Dead 01:49

 A mass shooting in Thailand left at least 21 people dead and another 31 injured; Roxana Saberi reports for CBS2.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage [Video]At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage [Video]Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Soldier kills at least 20 in Thailand mall shooting

At least 20 people have died, and dozens are injured, after a soldier went on a killing spree in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
SBS Also reported by •Seattle TimesDNAReutersIndiaTimesJapan TodayCBS NewsReuters IndiaIndependent

Death toll hits 21 from Thai rampage after attempt to stop shooter

A member of the Thai security forces was killed early on Sunday in an attempt to stop a soldier holed up in a shopping mall after a shooting rampage, bringing...
Reuters


Tweets about this

reeezaaa__

Reza RT @GlobalMaat: Thailand shooting: Soldier kills 20 in gun rampage #กราดยิงโคราช #savekorat #SaveThailand #prayforthailand #MAAT_Global htt… 19 seconds ago

stlatheists2

River City Atheists RT @iquitsmoking01: Thai soldier who killed 20 shot dead in shopping mall siege https://t.co/5V5sOhz9xa 33 seconds ago

ttytm_

mt RT @parisjpt: BBC News - Thai soldier kills 'many' in shooting rampage #กราดยิงโคราช #กราดยิงทั่วโคราช https://t.co/yceS9nQVrl 35 seconds ago

khlongraven

Hans J. Unsoeld #Thailand has one of the highest rates of #gun ownership in the world but such attacks are rare in the country, oth… https://t.co/u8CIz15ltd 1 minute ago

__M__O__J__O

MojoJojo RT @KhaosodEnglish: "Hanuman" police commandos arrive in Korat city after a 40-minute helicopter ride from Bangkok to assist in an operatio… 2 minutes ago

DLover63

DGR8WhiteLover63⭐⭐⭐🦈 RT @amandadonnell14: Thailand shooting: Police secure shopping centre after gunman kills 20 in rampage R I P 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/EAdZTdQy4J ht… 2 minutes ago

photographlala

𝙢𝙮 𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧, 𝙇 RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Thai soldiers are seen hurriedly escorting people from the #Terminal21 shopping mall in #Korat after a shooting rampage… 2 minutes ago

MarieAimee12

Marie - Aimee RT @Rparkerscience: Thai soldier who killed multiple people during shooting rampage at busy shopping center has been fatally shot, official… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.