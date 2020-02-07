Global  

Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.
Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election 00:51

 The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls [Video]Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls

If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11

Key players in Irish election campaign ahead of weekend poll [Video]Key players in Irish election campaign ahead of weekend poll

Irish leaders in a three-way fight to become the biggest party after this weekend's polls took to the streets of Ireland to campaign for their parties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24


Exit poll shows three-way tie in Irish election

An exit poll after the Irish national election on Saturday night showed the three main parties with an almost identical share of the vote.
The Age

Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
BBC News

