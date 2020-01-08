Exit poll shows dead heat among 3 major parties in Ireland election
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () DUBLIN — Ireland’s three biggest political parties are likely to face a difficult process of forming a new government, with an exit poll suggesting they finished in a virtual tie in parliamentary elections Saturday. The survey conducted for national broadcaster RTE, the Irish...
Sinn Fein MP John Finucane says that the people of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damagage' in Brexit process - something that is an 'English nationalist project'. Finucane said Brexit has “changed..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published