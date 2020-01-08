Global  

Exit poll shows dead heat among 3 major parties in Ireland election

WorldNews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Exit poll shows dead heat among 3 major parties in Ireland electionDUBLINIreland’s three biggest political parties are likely to face a difficult process of forming a new government, with an exit poll suggesting they finished in a virtual tie in parliamentary elections Saturday. The survey conducted for national broadcaster RTE, the Irish...
News video: Ireland elections: Exit poll has 3 main parties almost tied

Ireland elections: Exit poll has 3 main parties almost tied 02:37

 Identical share of vote projected for PM's Fine Gael party, centre-right rivals Fianna Fail and left-wing Sinn Fein.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election [Video]Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Finucane: People of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damage' in Brexit process [Video]Finucane: People of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damage' in Brexit process

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane says that the people of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damagage' in Brexit process - something that is an 'English nationalist project'. Finucane said Brexit has “changed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three largest parties neck and neck in Irish election, exit poll suggests

Ireland’s three largest parties are neck and neck following the general election, an exit poll has suggested.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReutersThe AgeAl JazeeraRIA Nov.

Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReutersThe AgeAl JazeeraBelfast Telegraph

