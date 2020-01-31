Air Force suicides surged last year to highest in 3 decades

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

WASHINGTON – Suicides in the active-duty WASHINGTON – Suicides in the active-duty Air Force surged last year to the highest total in at least three decades, even as the other military services saw their numbers stabilize or decline, according to officials and unpublished preliminary data. The reasons for the Air Force increase are not fully understood, coming after years of effort by all of the military services to counter a problem that seems to defy solution and that parallels increases in suicide in the U.S. civilian population. According to preliminary figures, the Air Force had 84 suicides among active-duty members last year, up from 60 the year before. The jump followed five years of relative stability, with the service's...


