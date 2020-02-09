Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the […] 👓 View full article

