Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demand place in government after strong election showing

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after the left-wing party secured the most votes in an election that leader Mary Lou McDonald described as a ballot-box "revolution".
News video: Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls

Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls 03:11

 If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature demand for a united Ireland that will have put them on the brink of power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election [Video]Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demand place in government after election success

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after the left-wing party secured the most votes in an election that...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersJapan TodayCBC.ca

Sinn Fein Irish election surge leaves three main parties tied

Support for left-wing Irish nationalists Sinn Fein surged in an election on Saturday, leaving it tied with the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but unlikely...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24

